The General Administration of Residence Investigations dropped 19 violators in four governorates.

The General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior stated that “continuous inspection campaigns in various regions of the General Department of Residence Affairs Investigation resulted in the arrest of 19 violators of the residence and labor law.

The Al-Rai daily said most of those arrested are menial workers. The violators were picked up from the Hawalli and Capital governorates and the Ahmadi and Mubarak Al-Kabeer governorates.