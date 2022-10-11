The Ministry of Education has asked the Civil Service Commission about the eligibility of non-Kuwaitis teachers in government schools who taught students online receiving screen allowance that the Fatwa and Legislation Department has agreed to grant teachers during the pandemic period.

Educational sources told a local Arabic daily the Ministry of Education is keen to preserve the rights of teachers and to pay the reward to all teachers to achieve justice and equality among all, especially that Kuwaiti and non-Kuwaiti members of the educational staff were active in distance education during the “Corona” period and the issued was not limited to a specific group, reports a local Arabic daily.