A recent statistic by the Ministry of Justice revealed that the first quarter of this year 2023 witnessed the issuance of 18,898 travel bans against citizens and expatriates during the period from January 1 to March 31.

The statistics, of which Al-Qabas obtained a copy, indicated that the governorates that issued most travel ban orders are the Farwaniya Execution Department with 4895 orders, followed by Al-Ahmadi with 3658 orders, then Al-Jahra with 3086, Hawalli with 3004, the capital with 2784, and Mubarak Al-Kabeer with 1471 orders.

Legal sources confirmed to Al-Qabas that the majority of the travel ban measures are due to marital expenses and traffic violations.

Regarding the orders to lift the travel ban, the statistics revealed that they amounted to 10,657 orders during the same period, the most of which was in the Capital Implementation Department with 3740 orders, followed by Farwaniya with 2183 orders, then Al-Jahra with 1608, Hawalli with 1305, and Al-Ahmadi with 1288, and Mubarak Al-Kabeer with 1288 the least. 553.

The statistics indicated that the number of procedures for family travel ban implementation based on the issuance of rulings by family courts during the same period reached 1079, and the most of them were in the Hawalli Execution Department with 322, followed by Farwaniya with 198, and Jahra with 187, then the capital with 180, and Al-Ahmadi with 112, the least of which is Mubarak Al-Kabeer with 80 procedures.