Arabic daily Al Rai published a report recently released by Mubasher which issued statistical data based on a World Bank report ranking Saudi Arabia as the first in the Arab world and second in the world, with the highest remittances from expat workers in terms of value.

Meanwhile, the United States of America topped the world’s highest remittances in 2022, with a value of $79.15 billion, and Saudi Arabia came in second place with 39.35 billion, followed by Switzerland with 32 billion, and Germany tailing behind with 25.6 billion, followed by China with 18.25 billion dollars. Kuwait ranked sixth in the world and second in the GCC, when it recorded a transfer volume of about $17.74 billion in 2022.

The World Bank expected an increase in officially registered remittance flows to low- and middle-income countries by 1.4 percent to $656 billion in 2023. This is likely due to the decline in economic activity in remittance-sending countries, as well as, the scarce job opportunities and increase of wages among expatriates.

The report also indicated that Indian migrant workers transferred $111 billion in 2022, followed by Mexico with 61 billion, China with about 51 billion, the Philippines with 38.05 billion, France with 30.04 billion and Pakistan with 30 billion. On the other hand, Egypt ranked seventh in the world and first in the Arab world as the highest receiving country with $28.33 billion in remittances.

Moreover, the World Bank also reported that remittances surged in 2022 due to oil price hike in the GCC countries, in addition to large financial transfers from the Russian Federation to Central Asia, as well as the strength of US labor markets.

In addition, the remittance flows increased by 0.7 percent in East Asia and the Pacific, 19 percent in Europe and Central Asia, 11.3 percent in Latin America and the Caribbean, 12.2 percent in South Asia, and 6.1 percent in sub-Saharan Africa, while remittance flows decreased by 3.8 percent to the Middle East and North Africa due to a 10 percent decrease in remittances to Egypt, with $28.33 billion, compared to $31.5 billion in 2021.