The Ministry of Health is in the final stages of signing a contract to provide health insurance cover for students studying in the United States worth 17.6 million dinars.

A local Arabic daily quoting health sources said that signing of the contract was by direct order with an international insurance company.

The sources stated that the Ministry of Health will take the approvals of the regulatory and relevant authorities to complete the contract, as well as adhere to the terms and conditions of the contract.

