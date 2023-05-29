A report issued by the Cities Group revealed that the number of palaces, villas, and private housing homes for citizens has increased to about 161,000 by the end of 2022, indicating that the Al-Ahmadi Governorate is leading the rest with a 21% share, followed by the Jahra Governorate with 17%, then the capital, Hawalli and Farwaniya governorates with a share of 16% each, and finally Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate with 13%.

The report issued by the group, is based on the data issued by the Public Authority for Civil Information, which states that the average occupancy of citizens’ homes, that is, private housing of all kinds, is two Kuwaiti families and 9.4 citizens for each private house, as the number of citizens by the end of 2022 reached about 1.52 million, distributed among 322 thousand families, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The report data revealed that the Capital Governorate witnessed the highest occupancy rate of Kuwaiti homes, with a rate of 11 citizens and 2.4 families in each house, as the governorate contains about 26.5 thousand private housing, and is inhabited by about 287.4 thousand citizens distributed among 62.3 families.

The report added that the Al-Ahmadi Governorate ranked second in the rate of occupancy of Kuwaiti homes in terms of the number of Kuwaiti residents, at a rate of 10.2 citizens and 2.1 families in each house, as the governorate contains more than 33 thousand private housing and is inhabited by about 338.2 thousand citizens distributed among 68 thousand families, while the Farwaniya governorate ranked third in terms of the occupancy rate, at a rate of 9.7 citizens and 2.1 families per house, as the governorate contains more than 25.7 thousand private housing and is inhabited by about 250 thousand citizens distributed among about 54 thousand families.

The report stated that the Hawalli governorate ranked fourth in the average Kuwaiti house occupancy rate, with 2.4 families and 9.6 citizens in each house, as the governorate contains more than 25.7 thousand private housing and is inhabited by 246 thousand citizens distributed among 59 thousand families.

The report indicated that the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate came fifth in terms of the occupancy rate according to the number of residents, at a rate of 8.3 citizens and 1.8 families per house. While the Jahra Governorate ranked sixth, with a rate of 7.7 citizens and 1.4 families per house, as the governorate contains more than 28,000 private housing and is inhabited by more than 215,000 citizens distributed among more than 40,000 families.