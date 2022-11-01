The campaigns launched by the tripartite committee in the Abu Halifa area resulted in the arrest of 16 women.

A local Arabic daily said 15 women were picked up from a massage parlor and another was seized in Al-Mubarakiya who was reported absconding and staying in the country illegally for the past 11 years.

Informed sources said these campaigns come within the committee’s tasks to control violators of the labor law and all that is practiced in violation of the law and public morals.

On the issue of raid on the massage parlor, this was done after a police agent reported that illegal activity was going on inside the facility in the name of massage.