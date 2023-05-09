The residency investigations personnel have arrested 16 expatriates from salons and medical clinics, and 11 violators working as daily workers from three fake servants’ offices.

In the details, the General Administration of Residence Affairs Investigations represented by the Joint Tripartite Committee Department, said through continuous campaigns on medical clinics and salons, the committee members managed to catch violators of the residence and labor law, one of whom was caught for practicing medicine without a license from the Ministry of Health, reports Al-Rai daily.

In the Mubarak Al-Kabeer area, the residency investigations raided three fake servant offices housing 11 expatriates who violated the residence law and labor law. During interrogation they said they were working on daily wage basis.