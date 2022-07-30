The Ministry of Finance has agreed to complete the procedures for floating a tender to hire buses with drivers to transport students from schools in Hawally, Al-Asimah and Farwaniya educational areas, religious education institutes, special education schools, at a cost of more than 16 million dinars for a three-year period.

This came in a letter addressed by the Ministry of Finance to the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, Dr. Ali Al-Yaqoub, reports a local Arabic daily.

This is according to what was discussed in the meeting held on July 20, 2022 in the Ministry of Finance in the presence of specialists from the Ministry of Education and in coordination with the specialists of the Ministry of Finance, General Storage Affairs.