In continuation of the traffic and security campaigns carried out by Al-Ahmadi security personnel to arrest wanted persons and violators, the Operations Department of the Ministry of Interior have arrested 16 reckless motorists including six juveniles during a campaign in Al-Sabahiya, Umm Al-Hayman and Fahd Al-Ahmad.

The Al-Anba daily said the some were caught for driving without licenses and charged with endangering their lives and the lives of others.

The 6 juveniles were referred to the Juvenile Prosecution, the others were referred to the Traffic Department, 32 traffic violations were issued, and 15 cars were impounded in the traffic detention garage.

In the same context, the Traffic Sector revealed that it had referred 9 vehicle drivers to precautionary detention and traffic court, awaiting the issuance of judgments against them.