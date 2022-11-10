The statistical data issued by the Department of Public Services revealed that the municipality received at least 1597 various complaints from all governorates related to the pile of garbage and used furniture dumped in squares and in front of houses, the residence of bachelors, throwing of rubble that obstructs the road, fallen trees, street vendors, abandoned cars and boats, as well as providing citizens with the numbers and phones of municipal centers in the governorates.

As reported in an Arab daily, the data showed at least 290 complaints were received from the Ahmadi Governorate, 270 in Jahra, 292 in Mubarak Al-Kabeer, 240 in Farwaniya, 217 in Hawally, and 288 in the capital, through the Emergency Department of Direct Line 139 Transport Control at the Department of Public Services and the WhatsApp Service number 24727732.

The complaints were followed up by line employees after they were transferred to the competent authorities in the municipality according to their respective governorates, to ascertain that the procedures were taken to communicate with the complainant and inform them of those procedures.

In addition, the staff of the emergency department of the General Services Department has been working round-the-clock to deal with the complaints, finding solutions and responding to emergency cases.