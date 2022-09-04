A 15-year-old girl reportedly ended the life of her 8-year-old sister with 55 stab wounds to her body, and said the reason was “jealousy”. She felt the parents treated her younger sibling better than her. The incident was referred to the Public Prosecution Office for investigation, and the father and mother were summoned to listen to their testimonies.

Egyptian security sources in Beni Suef Governorate (northern Upper Egypt), said that it had received a notification from the hospital that a girl was brought to the hospital dead, and that her body had a big number of stab wounds, reports a local Arabic daily.

A medical report revealed that there were 55 wounds on the body of the victim and her blood was found on the clothing on her killer sister.