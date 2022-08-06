The total cost of covering an increase in the salary of one worker by 15 dinars retroactively for 5 cleaning contracts signed by the Ministry of Education will cost the State Treasury about 6 million dinars.

This happened when the Central Agency for Public Tenders approved a request for an increase of 15 dinars on the wage of one worker from the beginning of April 2019 until May 1, 2022, amounting to 960.93 thousand dinars for the contract No. 85 of the tender for the implementation and supply of cleaning and services work in the Capital Education District.

It also agreed to an increase in the wage of the same value and at a cost of up to 1.77 million dinars for a contract in Al-Ahmadi Educational Zone from June 1, 2017 to May 1, 2022. In the Hawally educational district and in the Jahra district, the cost of the increase was about 1.166 million dinars from June 1, 2017 to March 1, 2022, while in the Mubarak Al-Kabeer district, the cost of the increase from the period from June 1, 2017 to March 1, 2022 amounted to about 933.9 thousand dinars.