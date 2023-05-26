About 15 people sustained fractures and injuries as a result of a traffic accident they were involved at dawn today, while they were practicing their hobby of riding bicycles on the Arabian Gulf Street.

Security sources told Al-Rai that the accident occurred between a car driver and a group of bikes whose owners were riding in the opposite direction.

The necessary legal measures will be taken against the driver of the vehicle for not paying attention while driving, explaining that the cyclists were cycling in the opposite direction on purpose and with knowledge under the pretext of seeing the cars coming from the front instead of being behind them, even though the road was originally not designated for the use of bicycles.

The sources reassured that assistance was provided to all those injured in the accident, and those whose condition required hospitalization to receive the necessary treatment.

For its part, the Security Information Department at the Ministry of the Interior announced the occurrence of “a run-over accident about (15) people of Asian nationalities on Gulf Road this morning, and the hit and run of the vehicle’s driver, who caused several injuries to them, while a group of people were riding bicycles without a permit on the main roads and permission from the concerned authorities at the Ministry of Interior and not to provide them with protection.

The administration confirmed in a statement that “surveillance cameras are being reviewed to find and apprehend the cause of the accident, and a case of (hit and run) has been registered in the accidentt, and the necessary legal measures are being taken.

The Ministry of the Interior calls on everyone who practices sports on the main and public roads to abide by the regulating laws, noting that there have been similar previous incidents, and it has been alerted to the need to obtain a permit from the competent authorities, which includes providing security patrols to protect them and allocating safe paths on the roads in order to preserve the safety of everyone.