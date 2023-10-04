The General Administration of Residence Affairs Investigation has arrested 143 violators of the Residency and Labor Law of various nationalities and raided two fake servants offices in various parts of the country.

The Ministry of Interior said that among those arrested were 10 on charges of begging, 7 street vendors, 6 people who ran an unlicensed restaurant, a person who practiced a medical profession and was found in possession of an amount of medicine, two people who ran a local liquor factory and were in possession of 25 bottles of locally made wine, reports Al-Rai daily.