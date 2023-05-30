Yesterday afternoon, the Al-Ahmadi Security Directorate support patrols organized a security and traffic campaign against the reckless motorists in the Umm Al-Haiman area, which resulted in the seizure of 14 sports cars. It has been reported the vehicles violated the security and durability conditions and did not carry insurance documents.

This is in addition to the arrest of five Kuwaiti juveniles for driving without license. They have been referred to the Juvenile Prosecution, reports Al-Anba daily.

What is remarkable about the vehicles that have been impounded is that strange messages were written on the vehicle body.