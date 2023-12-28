The Public Prosecution announced the activation of the virtual room to confront cases of financial fraud and money laundering, in cooperation with the General Department of Criminal Investigation and the Kuwait Banking Association.

It reported that the number of reports of financial fraud during the period from 12/7/2023 to 12/23/2023 (136) with amounts totaling 185,500 dinars, reports Al-Rai daily.

The prosecution warned against banking with unreliable parties for any purpose, whether by using bank links, receiving payments, or completing sales, as it would result in stopping the activation of bank accounts until the validity of those transactions is verified.

The prosecution has called on anyone who is subjected to a debit or transfer from his account without his knowledge to quickly contact the bank and report it.