The General Administration of Narcotics Control, in cooperation with the General Department of Coast Guard, thwarted the smuggling of 131 kilograms of hashish, coming from an unidentified country.

A local Arabic daily said two men were seen entering Kuwait’s territorial waters and when they were confronted they admitted to dumping the contraband into the sea which was later recovered by divers.

The contraband and the suspects have been referred to the concerned authorities.