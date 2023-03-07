Customs men at the Shuwaikh port thwarted the entry of 13,000 kilograms of tobacco into the country, which was hidden in a “caravan tow” for housing and camping.

The customs stated that a “caravan truck” for housing and camping belonging to a company was received at the port of Shuwaikh, where the customs inspectors thoroughly examined the caravan, and found a secret cache on its roof with traces of welding, so the inspectors opened and found in it approximately 564 burlap of tobacco, hidden in a professional manner and also 422 thousand pills with a total weight of approximately 13 thousand kilograms, reports Al-Rai daily.

The contraband has been handed over to the concerned authorities.