The General Administration of Residence Affairs Investigation interacted with reports received to report cases of begging, and two people were arrested on charges of begging with a child. It also carried out inspection campaigns in various regions and governorates, which resulted in the arrest of 13 violators of the Residence and Labor Law, who were referred to the competent authorities to take legal measures against them.

The administration called on everyone to immediately report any case of begging that is monitored on the following number 97288211, 97288200, 25582581, 25582582 or the emergency phone (112), which receives reports within (24) hours, reports Al-Rai daily.