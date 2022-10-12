According to security sources, at least 13 expatriates of undisclosed nationalities were issued with administrative deportation, with their names blacklisted from entering the country again, provided that legal measures are taken against one of the contracting companies that hired them under a commercial visit visa which does not allow them to work, as well as for irregular payment of their salaries, which the expats claimed they did not receive, causing them to threaten to commit suicide, an Arab daily reported.

The Ministry of Interior had received a report about a group of workers who were attempting to jump off the upper floors of a building in Salmiya. The director general of the Hawalli Security Directorate, Brigadier Ziad Tariq, and the security personnel from the Salmiya Fire Department were quick to respond and arrive at the scene of the incident. The police station confirmed the workers’ threat of attempting suicide due to the irregular payment of their salaries by a contracting company that hired them under a commercial visit visa.