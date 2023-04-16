A security source revealed an increase in cybercrime rates since the beginning of the current year 2023, until the end of last March, indicating that the Cybercrime Department at the Ministry of Interior received 1,150 complaints within 90 days, (meaning that Kuwait witnesses 13 cybercrime every day).

The source pointed out that electronic crimes vary between extortion, swindle and fraud, and the vast majority of them are classified within the framework of violating dignity, and are committed through tweets on “Twitter”, and in the second place comes the “WhatsApp” program, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The source explained that the Cybercrime Department has taken legal measures regarding all complaints received by the department, stressing that many of these crimes are committed through fake accounts, while others originate from foreign countries with which Kuwait does not have cooperation agreements in the field of combating information technology crimes.

The source pointed out that the use of fake accounts for abuse has increased significantly recently.