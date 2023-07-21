The General Department of Residence Affairs Investigation launched a campaign against printing and photocopying vehicles, which resulted in the seizure of 8 vehicles, 13 violators of the residency and labor law, and 13 violators of municipal website licenses, Al Jarida reported.

The department also issued 9 violations for operating a work center without workers’ permit. The violating vehicles have been removed following the inspection. Moreover, the Ministry of Interior also confirmed that it has provided transaction forms for service departments on its website to facilitate everyone.