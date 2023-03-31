The MOI has formed a committee to withdraw driving licences from all those whose salary is less than 600 dinars and do not hold a university degree

The Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al Khaled has formed a committee to study the status of expatriate driving licenses and review all their data, revealing that the ministry will put a “block” on the license of any expatriate who does not hold a university degree and his salary is less than 600 dinars, with the withdrawal of this license, Arabic daily Al Jarida reported.

The sources said that this decision will put about 300,000 driving licenses under these guidelines of withdrawal and when it is applied is expected to cause extreme confusion and chaos for those whose licenses have been withdrawn, as well as for their employers.

The paper further stated that addressing traffic jams does not have to be such a difficult discriminatory solution, which includes the absence of a wide segment of expatriates that serve the country and contribute to the process of its business, pointing out that when the countries of the world think about treating the traffic problem, they do not take into account the possibility of reducing the number of vehicle drivers, rightly and unjustly, as much as they are looking for radical multifaceted solutions, including improving roads, constructing bridges and tunnels, improving the mechanism of work of public transport companies, and regulating the taxi sector.

Further the paper pointed out that this approach puts Kuwait in the focus of international accusations regarding the treatment of expatriates. In late 2021, Al-Jarida launched a campaign against the decision of the former Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lieutenant General Sheikh Faisal Al-Nawaf, when he directed the traffic sector to “filter” driving licenses for expatriates and link them to academic qualification and job titles, in preparation for withdrawing them from those who do not meet these conditions, which resulted in the cancellation of this unfair trend.