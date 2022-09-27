The Ministry of Interior has chosen 123 school buildings to transform them into electoral centers for the upcoming parliamentary polls due on Thursday. Five of the selected buildings will be transformed into main electoral stations and 118 will serve as regular centers; located in all electoral constituencies, said Feras Kartchi, the director of public services at the Ministry of Education in a statement on Tuesday.

These chosen schools are already being cleaned and prepared to receive the voters on the elections day on Thursday, he added.

He indicated that these schools would be restored to their original status after the elections.