The Hawalli detectives have forwarded a case involving a fraud amounting to 12 thousand dinars to the Public Prosecution.

The purpose is to facilitate further investigation into the matter and subsequently bring charges against the accused for fraudulently signing a check in favor of a company without proper authorization, reports Al-Anba daily.

According to a security source, the expatriate approached the Maidan Hawalli police station, reporting that he had fallen victim to a fellow expatriate of the same nationality.

The victim had been deceived into making investments and purchasing goods from China, and he transferred the specified amount to the accused through bank transactions.

Upon investigation by Maidan Hawalli police, it was uncovered that the accused had forged the signature on a check intended for a general trading and contracting company.

Most importantly, he lacked the necessary authorization, and, notably, no actual goods were procured from China. The case file includes compelling evidence demonstrating the financial transfers made by the plaintiff to the accused, along with a check issued by the accused in favor of the victim.