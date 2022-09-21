The Ministry of Information announced the completion of preparations to cover the ‘Nation 2022’ elections scheduled for September 29, by harnessing all human and technical efforts to make the electoral process a success, in a manner befitting Kuwait’s position on the map of democratic countries.

Ministry spokesman Anwar Murad explained work is underway to ensure comprehensive and detailed coverage of the democratic event in the electoral districts through a network of correspondents and television coverage from eight in the morning until eight in the evening.

The sources said ‘Studio 800’ has been allocated to cover the counting of votes and announcing the results quickly and accurately, by relying on 1,200 delegates from the ministry who have undergone training courses on modern technical systems to keep pace with the requirements for speed and accuracy in posting audio and video results following them up in 759 original and subsidiary committees in the five districts.