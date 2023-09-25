French rapper MHD was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the murder of a young man in Paris in 2018 as part of a score-settling between gangs from rival cities.

Five of his co-defendants were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 10 to 18 years, with the maximum sentence for a defendant who is currently in hiding, reports Al-Rai daily.

The court acquitted three other men, considering that one of them was not present at the scene of the crime when it was committed, and as for the other two, it did not have sufficient evidence to convict them.

The Public Prosecution had requested imprisonment for the rapper, whose real name is Mohamed Sila, 18 years old.

When the verdict was announced, many women in the audience, who were relatives of the accused, burst into tears. For his part, MHD did not react before hugging a crying woman.

The rapper has always maintained his innocence in this case.