A group of 12 tourists who were swept away in an avalanche in Slovakia’s Tatra Highlands managed to escape from under the snow.

The HZS Mountain Rescue Service said three people were taken to hospital with injuries to the chest and legs, while the others did not suffer any serious injuries, reports Al-Rai daily.

The avalanche had swept the group of tourists down the hill, but they weren’t buried that deep, so they were able to help each other dig until rescuers arrived.

A rescue helicopter could not be used due to the stormy weather. By the time the rescuers arrived with their search dogs, some of the tourists had already met them on foot.

The rest of the group took care of the seriously injured tourist, who was unable to walk.