Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadhi, in brief statistics disclosed the private medical sector comprises 20 hospitals, 82 human medicine centers, 163 dental centers, 89 clinics operating on what he called ‘beyond official working hours’, and 522 full-time clinics.

Responding to a parliamentary query submitted by MP Hamad Al-Obaid, Al-Awadhi said 549 violations against clinics and medical centers were monitored from January 1, 2023, to September 1, 2023, leading to the complete closure of 12 private medical facilities during the same period, reports Al-Rai daily.

In terms of staffing, the private medical sector employs 3,680 human doctors, 1,592 dentists, and 13,524 individuals in supporting medical professions.

Al-Awadhi outlined the monitoring mechanism involving specialized technical, engineering, and administrative committees from the Ministry of Health.

These committees conduct periodic inspections and respond to complaints or requests from legal authorities or the joint committee in collaboration with government agencies. Violations are then forwarded to the Health Licensing Department for verification of issued licenses, with subsequent submission to the Ministry for legal action, including involvement of medical liability agencies based on observed violations.

Addressing financial oversight, Al-Awadhi emphasized the importance of approving price lists by the Health Licensing Department and ensuring adherence to approved prices. Any complaints about conflicting prices trigger a report to the Ministry, leading to investigation by the Medical Liability Authority.

In response to another question from MP Majid Al-Mutairi, the Minister of Health affirmed that jamming devices are not deemed a threat to public health when used in accordance with internationally recommended standards set by the International Committee for Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) and the World Health Organization.

The Radiation Protection Department in the Ministry of Health, he said, is committed to adhering to all recommendations issued by these international bodies, grounded in scientific studies.