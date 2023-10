One hundred and seven new violators were have been referred to the Administrative Deportation Department, against the backdrop of a campaign launched by personnel from the General Administration of Residence Affairs Investigations.

They were arrested in Eqaila, Salwa, Ishbiliya, Farwaniya, and Khaitan, reports Al-Anba daily.

A statement by the Ministry of Interior said all the 107 arrested persons are domestic workers who had escaped from their sponsors.