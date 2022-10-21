The Ministry of Interior confirmed today that the security and traffic campaigns recorded at least 10,448 violations issued against disturbing noises from vehicles for the past three months this year, an Arab daily reported.

The Ministry’s General Department of Relations and Security Media confirmed in a press statement the uninterrupted security and traffic campaigns conducted across the country to apprehend outlaws and traffic law violators, as well as monitor and track vehicles that emit loud and disturbing noises.

The department recommended calling the emergency number (112) or reporting to the WhatsApp service through the number (965-99324092) when witnessing any negative behaviors while on the roads, and asking the public to abide by the traffic law and rules, as well as cooperate with the police for their safety.