Local Arabic daily Al Rai reported that the child whose body was found was registered with a missing person report. While sources revealed to Al-Rai that the child is a brother of the three children who were left by their brother in the street and taken in by a female citizen who reported his loss, and the story was published almost a week ago.

While the Ministry of Interior confirmed that the child was subjected to a murder by one of his relatives, and the killer deliberately buried the body, which appeared to be decomposing, Al-Rai learned from a security source that it was the mother who killed the child before entering prison four months ago, according to the confession of the son who left his brothers, and is going to prison for interrogation.

The Ministry of the Interior indicated that intensive investigations have revealed the location of the crime in one of the areas, and investigations are being completed.