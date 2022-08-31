Four years after it was presented for discussion in the Services Committee of the Council of Ministers and the Kuwait Municipality, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has finally succeeded in bringing 3 main files back into the spotlight, after a delay in taking a decisive decision, or at least an official executive move, which is to be credited to its Minister Fahd Al-Shariaan and Minister of Commerce and Industry officials.

In this regard, the sources told a local Arabic daily that the “Municipality” has proposed allocating 100,000 square meters in the Sabhan area for the construction of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry headquarters.

The Services Committee also agreed to allocate 10,000 square meters for the Commerce Ministry in Mina Abdullah to be used as warehouses, saying this initial approval came after long-standing demands, which means that it represents the culmination of the active moves of Minister Al-Shariaan and his team.