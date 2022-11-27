The Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Affairs Mazen Al-Nahedh has issued a decision on tariffs for land and sea berths at the Shuwaikh, Shuaiba and Doha pors.

In this regard the Director-General of the Kuwait Ports Corporation will issue the necessary decisions concerning the prices, which in effect will cancel all other decisions regarding land and berth prices in these three ports that were issued before this decision, reports a local Arabic daily.

The decision set 200 fils per meter per month as a condition for exploiting the empty land in the open yards, 100,000 dinars annually to exploit the pier for a commercial (service) marine purpose.