The Court of Appeal obliged 100 employees of the Ministry of Electricity to return all the salaries they received for the period covered in the forged work fingerprints and work absences, even though they returned the amounts during investigations at the Public Prosecution Office, Al-Qabas reported.

During investigations, it was found out that some of the defendants were outside the country when the paper works were fingerprinted on their behalf, that their crime was considered a charge of appropriation of public money.