The Ministry of Health’s revenues from health insurance for expatriates increased last year by 15%, amounting to 13 million dinars, to reach 100.2 million dinars by the end of 2021/2022, compared to 87.116 million dinars in the previous fiscal year.

The figures showed that the Ministry of Health received about 490.6 million dinars in exchange for health insurance services during the past 5 years ($1.6 billion at the exchange rate of 304 fils per dollar), as it witnessed a noticeable discrepancy in collecting these amounts during the past years, as it was recorded in 2017.