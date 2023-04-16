The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior stated that the personnel from the public security sector arrested 10 youngsters and referred them to the Juvenile Protection Department for driving vehicles without a driver’s license, and impounded 22 vehicles for committing serious traffic violations and sent them to the vehicles detention garage.

The Al-Rai daily said most of the vehicles were seized from reckless motorists and for installing annoying noise making exhausts in the suburbs of Sabah Al-Ahmad and Al-Wafra, reports Al-Rai daily.