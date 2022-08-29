The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ministry of Interior has mobilized 400 security personnel men and women to fight the vote buying process in the five electoral districts.

A local Arabic daily has learned from security sources that the Ministry of Interior is determined to fight this phenomenon and for this purposes 10 teams have been formed and that each team will be accompanied by 40 security personnel.

The daily quoting sources revealed the security teams have strict instructions and are given the mandate to raid suspect election camps, seize the violators of the law and refer them to the concerned authority.

The sources added that the commanders of the 10 security teams are in direct contact with senior security officials to inform them directly of any vote-buying operation