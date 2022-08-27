The Joint Stock Companies Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said 10 new joint stock companies were established since the beginning of this year until the end of last May (5 months) and that during the same period 23 licenses, including two licenses for public joint stock companies and 21 new licenses for closed joint stock companies were issued.

On the other hand, the source confirmed that the total number of new visitors’ licenses issued during the same period to practice business were only three, reports a local Arabic daily.