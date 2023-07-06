More than 10 million people signed up for Threads within the first seven hours of its launch, according to Mark Zuckerberg.

The Meta company, which owns Facebook, officially launched on Wednesday the “Threads” application, which is based on text publications and constitutes a serious competitor to Twitter, but legal concerns postponed its launch in Europe until a later time, reports Al-Rai daily.

Threads is the biggest challenge for Twitter and its owner, Elon Musk, who has succeeded so far in repelling any potential competitor from similar applications and sites that have emerged, such as “Blue Sky” and “Mastodon”.

“Threads” became available in the Apple and Play Store stores at 23:00 GMT, with active accounts on it for celebrities such as Shakira and Jack Black, in addition to media outlets and platforms such as the Hollywood Reporter, Vice, and also Netflix.

“Let’s get started now,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in his first post on the new app. Welcome to Threads.