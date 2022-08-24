The Abdali customs officials confiscated from a passenger coming from Iraq 10 kilograms of narcotic hasish found in an electric heating device inside the suspect’s bag, an Arabic daily reported.

The ports’ inspections were conducted under the directives of the Director of the General Administration of Customs, Suleiman Abdulaziz Al-Fahd, who imposed instructions to check all the goods and shipments arriving in the country, whether by air, land, or sea.

The smuggled substance was seized by authorities when one of the transport buses from Iraq arrived in Kuwait carrying the suspected luggage. The inspectors found the irregular density of one of the bags containing the electric heating device which after dismantling revealed large quantities of well-packaged coils bearing about 10 kilograms of narcotic hasish.

Customs officials immediately took appropriate procedures to detain the suspect at the Anti-Narcotics Department of the Ministry of Interior. Al-Fahd commended the efforts of the officers stressing their vital roles as the first line of defense against illegal drug smugglers trying to infiltrate the country. The General Administration of Customs warned to take strict measures against those attempting to smuggle narcotics and prohibited goods in any form into the country.