The Court of Appeals, headed by Counselor Abdul Rahman Al-Darmi, fined ten employees of the Ministry of Health for tampering with one of the tenders for supplying nursing staff to the ministry, an Arab daily reported. The fines ranged between 3,000 to 20,000 dinars, and included the employees’ dismissal from their posts for tampering with the document at the expense of public money.



