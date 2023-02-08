The government of Kuwait evacuated about 1,300 Kuwaitis who were affected due to the devastating earthquake in Turkey-Syria.

In this regard 10 flights landed at the Kuwait International Airport from Istanbul Monday, the first flight to evacuate citizens who were in the affected areas in southern Turkey.

The returning citizens thanked the political leadership for facilitating their return to the homeland, and its keenness to closely look after their conditions, praising the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in securing their return to the country.