Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Rana Al-Faris, said that the Sahel application gained the trust of 584,666 users within 9 months.

Al-Faris on Twitter account said the number of services performed through the application during the mentioned period reached 1,736,656.

She indicated the application was launched on Sept 15 last with 123 services, and now it has increased to 220, while the number of government agencies using the application has increased from 12 to 23.