The KPC has allocated 1.53 billion dinars for end-of-service benefits for workers in the oil sector for what it called the long-term dismissal of employees, who number about 22,500.

The sources said that all employees working in KPC and its subsidiaries on monthly salary are entitled to an end-of-service gratuity particularly those who joined work before January 1, 2015, during which Financial Remuneration – Social Insurance Law No. 110/2014 came into force, reported a local Arabic daily.