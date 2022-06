The vaccination centers of the Ministry of Health continue to receive citizens and residents to receive anti-corona virus vaccines for all stages.

At the Kuwait Vaccination Center in Mishref those who received the booster dose was 1,330,401, those who received the number of those who received the first dose was 3,429,292 or 87.44%, while the number of those who received the two doses reached 3,316,316 or 84.55%, reports a local Arabic daily.