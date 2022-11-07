Embassy of the United Kingdom
Address: Arabian Gulf Street, Dasman
Telephone No: 2259 4320
Fax: +965 2259 4339
Working Hours: Sunday to Wednesday 07:30 – 15:30, Thursday 07:30-13:30
Website: https://www.gov.uk/world/organisations/british-embassy-kuwait
Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/ukinkuwait
https://www.instagram.com/ukinkuwait/
https://mobile.twitter.com/ukinkuwait
Ambassador: H E. Belinda Lewis
Link to Visa Page: https://www.gov.uk/apply-to-come-to-the-uk
https://www.vfsglobal.co.uk/kw/en/how-to-apply