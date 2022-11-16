The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

Address: Salwa, Block 5, street 103, Villa 60

Telephone No:  25662435/ 25662175

Fax: 25667518

Email Address: kuwait.afghanistan.mfa@gmail.com 

Working Hours: Sunday to Thursday 08:00 am till 2:00 pm  

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/AfghanistanInKW/?ref=br_rs

Ambassador: H.E. Sayed Javed Hashimi

  -NEWS-  

Afghanistan congratulates Kuwait on the occasion of 60th National day and 30th Liberation day

Afghanistan ambassador celebrates his country’s 100th Independence Day

 


