The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan
Address: Salwa, Block 5, street 103, Villa 60
Telephone No: 25662435/ 25662175
Fax: 25667518
Email Address: kuwait.afghanistan.mfa@gmail.com
Working Hours: Sunday to Thursday 08:00 am till 2:00 pm
Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/AfghanistanInKW/?ref=br_rs
Ambassador: H.E. Sayed Javed Hashimi
-NEWS-
Afghanistan congratulates Kuwait on the occasion of 60th National day and 30th Liberation day
Afghanistan ambassador celebrates his country’s 100th Independence Day