Embassy of Ukraine

Address: Surra, Block 5, St.1, Villa 37

Telephone No: 25318507

Fax: 25318508

Email Address: emb_kw@mfa.gov.ua

Website: https://kuwait.mfa.gov.ua/en

Social Media: https://www.twitter.com/UKRinKWT

Ambassador: Dr. Oleksandr Balanutsa

Link to Visa Page: https://mfa.gov.ua/en/consular-affairs/entering-ukraine/e-visa

http://www.vfsglobal.com/Ukraine/Kuwait/

Ukraine congratulates Kuwait on the occasion of 60th National day and 30th Liberation day

Ukraine Embassy celebrates National Day

Ukraine congratulates Kuwait on occasion of the National Day & Liberation Day
Ukraine – Spreading tolerance and peace through cultural exchanges
Ukrainian Dance Ensemble gives spectacular performance in Kuwait
Ukrainian Dance Ensemble to perform in Kuwait
Thousand-year tradition of state-building in Ukraine

